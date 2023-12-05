Zelensky canceled his speech before US senators on the issue of supporting Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky suddenly canceled his speech via video link at a briefing before US senators. This was announced by the leader of the Democratic majority in the upper house of Congress, Chuck Schumer.

Zelensky, by the way, will not be able to come to our briefing – something happened at the last minute Chuck Schumer Democratic Majority Leader of the US Senate

The Ukrainian leader was scheduled to speak to American lawmakers at a closed briefing ahead of a vote on the allocation of new funds to support Kyiv.

The Rada explained Zelensky’s refusal to speak at the briefing for a number of reasons

Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexandra Ustinova said that Zelensky’s refusal to speak at the briefing was due to a number of reasons.

She admitted that the Senate would “fail the vote” on the relief package because Democrats did not include in the overall bill the issue of allocating funds to combat illegal migration. The topic, she said, is “super principled” for Republicans.

The lawmaker added that Democrat Chris Murphy did Ukraine a disservice by saying there was “no path” for senators to reach an agreement with Republicans on funding for strengthening the southern border.

Zelensky’s participation in the closed briefing, according to my information, did not take place not because of this, but for a number of other reasons. But I think it’s for the better, knowing the voting results already See also Ombudsman Palermo visits women prisoners Alexandra Ustinova Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Ustinova later published a message from the American publication Punchbowl journalist Andrew Desiderio that the Republicans had left the meeting. She wrote that this is the answer to why Zelensky canceled his speech at the briefing.

Zelensky had no need to speak at a briefing for US senators, Republican Romney is sure

Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney said that Zelensky had no need to speak to members of the upper house of the US Congress.

I don’t know what the problem was with President Zelensky. But I think it’s a good idea that he’s not there. Because the question is not whether Ukraine needs money. We agree that Ukraine needs money Mitt Romney Republican Senator from Utah

The senator emphasized that Republicans insist on providing assistance to Kyiv and Israel in conjunction with the provision of funds for measures to suppress illegal immigration to the United States.

The French politician said that Zelensky refused to speak before senators, realizing that he had been abandoned

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, expressed the opinion that Zelensky decided not to participate in the briefing, realizing that he had been used and abandoned.

See also Elections, Meloni warns: "Who wins governs". And he tries to reassure the US Only now I started to understand! Zelensky unexpectedly canceled his speech before the US Congress! Huge surprise in the United States! When the deep state abandons you after creating and using you, it is always cruel! Zelensky is trying to understand this Florian Filippo leader of the French Patriots party

The politician noted that this was a “debacle” for the Ukrainian leader, who is no longer able to do anything.

Disputes continue in Congress about the allocation of aid to Kyiv

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on party members to vote against the assistance to Ukraine requested by the administration of US President Joe Biden. Representatives of the Republican Party insist that budget money should be used to resolve the situation on the southern border of the United States.

After this, Republican senators left the closed briefing, said Congressman Mitt Romney. As the politician clarified, they did not receive a response to their proposals from the Democrats. He added that legislators did not want to hear about the importance of aid to Israel and Ukraine, since they themselves know this.

In turn, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that in order to continue negotiations on providing assistance to Kyiv, the White House must answer questions about the strategy for Ukraine. According to him, first of all, Congress is interested in what the ultimate goal of the United States is in Ukraine and how control over the expenditure of funds will be exercised.

In Washington they say that they will no longer be able to help the republic if legislators do not approve the allocation of funding.

National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan said that after Washington runs out of money allocated to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, arms supplies to Ukraine will stop.

The official representative of the United States State Department, Matthew Miller, called the republic’s situation difficult, given that the funds allocated by the American administration to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine will run out “very soon.”

In Kyiv they are also expressing fears about the cessation of aid. The head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, admitted that Ukraine risks losing the conflict if the US Congress does not approve funding.

Politico, citing an unnamed adviser to the Ukrainian leader, wrote that the country was “broke” and would no longer have financial resources after December.