The Azzurri close with 35 golds, 26 silvers and 39 bronzes, finishing at the top of the medal table for the first time

Fantastic Italy in Krakow! The Azzurri dominate the third edition of the European Games and close with 100 medals (35 golds, 26 silvers and 39 bronzes) looking at everyone from above. Sensational numbers for Italy which for the first time finishes the event at the top of the medal table, also rewriting the record of 41 podiums in Minsk 2019. “A historic, record-breaking edition has ended in which Italian sport has once again demonstrated turns its strength into all disciplines – commented the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò -. My thanks go to the male and female athletes, the technicians and all the officials who made it possible to write this unique and indelible page. towards Paris 2024 is traced, Italy is approaching this goal with awareness of its potential and with the aim of giving away many more joys”. See also WRC | Rally Ypres, SS17-18: Evans approaches Tanak

Towards Paris — In Krakow, the Azzurri got 11 passes for Paris 2024 out of the 16 available. The individual cards conquered were those of Alice Sotero and Giorgio Malan in the modern pentathlon, and those of boxers Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine (92 kg), Salvatore Cavallaro (80 kg), Irma Testa (57 kg), Giordana Sorrentino (50 kg). Instead, the national places won were five: three in skeet shooting (trap with Mauro De Filippis and Jessica Rossi, skeet with Martina Bartolomei), one in archery (Chiara Rebagliati) and one in 3m trampoline (Chiara Pellacani)

Latest races — Ten medals also arrived on the last day of competition. Six golds and two silvers from kickboxing, yet another first place by Jessica Rossi in the trap, this time in team with Giulia Grassia and Silvana Stanco, and the bronze by Stefanie Horn in the extreme slalom test. In the evening, at the Reyman Stadium, it was Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine, fresh from the gold he won against the Irishman Jack Marley, who led the Italian delegation as standard-bearer in the closing ceremony. See also Deposits in the euro zone yield 70% more on average than in Spain

