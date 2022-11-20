Schlager scores immediately, Alaba doubles on a free kick. Azzurri in the match only in the second half, Donnarumma’s saves prevent Rangnick’s national team from spreading

Let’s put it this way: the Italy seen in Vienna most likely would not have won the World Cup, that’s all. So maybe it’s time to leave behind the regrets for what was yesterday (the famous knockout with North Macedonia) and focus on today, because the present tells of a national team badly defeated 2-0 by Austria, in the last friendly match of the year before meeting again in March in the qualifiers for the next European Championship, which we will face as reigning champions. There is a lot to do to go back, but we already knew.

Suffering — If Mancini intended to use this match to evaluate the potential and limits of the 3-4-3, well, starting tonight he has many elements to think about. The midfield between Verratti and Barella has quality, of course, but struggles tremendously to handle the physicality of “passisti” such as Schlager and Seiwald, well assisted by Posch in the ball recovery phase. Few supplies to the Politano-Raspadori-Grifo trident until the interval, Di Lorenzo and above all Dimarco try to push on the outside lanes but in defense we suffer a lot, between balls thrown away at the exit and great difficulties for Gatti, Bonucci and Acerbi in the one-on-one led by Adamu, Arnautovic and Baumgartner. See also América had its first stumble in the home runs, against Águilas Doradas

Target shooting — Thus, beyond all worst predictions, the first half turns into a target practice for those in the red shirt. A recovery by Alaba on Dimarco’s cross bass for Raspadori, at the start, deceives the Azzurri, but in the 6th minute the crowd at the Ernst Happel Stadion already celebrates the 1-0: Verratti gets wrapped up in midfield and calls for a foul that doesn’t there is, Arnautovic rewards the overlap of Schlager who strikes Donnarumma undisturbed. Italy swerves, Seiwald and Adamu twice have chances to double, which is only postponed until the 35th minute. The best, the most titled of the Austrians signs it: a very powerful free-kick by captain Alaba from 25 meters, Donnarumma does not coordinate in time and is beaten by the conclusion, in truth rather central.

Better with the exchanges — Austria could spread, but Gigio prevents it: before the break he deflects a poisonous shot by Sabitzer for a corner, at the start of the second half he is attentive to Arnautovic and then prodigious with Posch’s header from two steps away, served by a cross-jewel by Sabitzer. Meanwhile, there were four Azzurri on the pitch who weren’t there in the first half: Chiesa and Zaniolo, who didn’t immediately realize an opportunity for each side, plus Scalvini and Pessina. The effects can be seen, minute after minute Mancini’s national team takes the field and begins to threaten Lindner, up until then called into question only by a phoned shot from Politano. Finally there’s a bit of a match, finally Italy is also at the Prater. Raspadori creates the opportunity to really get back into the game about twenty minutes from the end, but Lindner is miraculous in deflecting with his left foot. And it’s no better for Chiesa, imprecise from the center of the area with his left foot, but in any case the only one capable of giving a real shock to the Azzurri: his recovery is the only good news of the evening. Even looking ahead. Which is the only thing to do in this bitter autumn. See also Germany humiliated Italy in the League of Nations: 5-2

