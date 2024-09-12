Paunovic confirmed the return of Nahuel Guzmán to Tigres’ XI 😎https://t.co/SzuZv4EH40 pic.twitter.com/QlE3dE3eRq — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) September 11, 2024

On the return of the South American goalkeeper, The Magician Paunovic Indian: “He is one of the leaders of the team and he shows it in training and matches. He is exemplary. All coaches need a professional like him.”.

After 144 days, Nahuel Guzmán will be able to see action in Tigres’ next game. This Friday, September 13 against San Luis at the University Stadium. pic.twitter.com/gjabJPDJqy — Raul Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) September 10, 2024

“With Nahuel’s return, I think the team will be much stronger in terms of everything he represents and what he has done so far, and with the desire he has to do. One thing I ask of him is that he doesn’t try to do more with the desire he has, in a positive context, but I know he will contribute a lot to us.”the European declared.