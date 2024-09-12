It had been shouted since last week and now it is confirmed as a fact, as the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic accepted that the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman will return to the arch of the Tigers for this Friday when they face each other Athletic San Luis in it Volcanowhich would leave Fernando Tapia on the bench after having won the starting position from Felipe Rodriguez.
He Paton served his eleven-match suspension, a punishment he received after having used a laser from a box, in the Classic Royal last April, to annoy his compatriot Stripedthe goalkeeper Esteban Andradaand at the same time he was recovering from surgery for a knee injury, but he will finally be able to experience a crash again Liga MX.
On the return of the South American goalkeeper, The Magician Paunovic Indian: “He is one of the leaders of the team and he shows it in training and matches. He is exemplary. All coaches need a professional like him.”.
However, the strategist made it clear that he does not want any more controversial episodes from the goalkeeper, or at least that is what he made it seem like, recalling that he has had other acts of indiscipline.
“With Nahuel’s return, I think the team will be much stronger in terms of everything he represents and what he has done so far, and with the desire he has to do. One thing I ask of him is that he doesn’t try to do more with the desire he has, in a positive context, but I know he will contribute a lot to us.”the European declared.
U de Nuevo León is in second place in the Apertura 2024 with 14 points, two below the super leader Blue Crosswhile the Saint Louis is seventh with eleven units.
