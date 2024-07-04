This summer has been a market of enormous investment within the Liga MX, this has made the clubs, especially those that aspire to more, become even more powerful with the signing of players of proven quality. In the most recent hours it has been confirmed that the Cruz Azul machine found in Luis Romo its fourth reinforcement of the new era, being the case, opening the gap in Rayados de Monterrey, the regios are about to close the replacement, Orbelín Pineda.
Sources report that Pineda’s transfer is 100 percent closed, the locals put a second offer on the table of AEK Athens for a figure around 12 million dollars that the Greek team has decided not to reject, as it represents a profit of almost double what they paid at the time for Orbelín. Being the case, the national footballer will return to Liga MX after two years in Greece and in general, two and a half years in Europe.
The agreement with Pineda on behalf of the people of Monterrey was closed a couple of weeks ago, the Mexican could not resist the enormous offer that the locals put on his table, he will receive at least 3 million dollars per year without considering the variables for performance, being one of the highest paid in the northern team and therefore in Liga MX. Orbelín joins Oliver Torres, Johan Rojas and Roberto de la Rosa as the new faces in rayados.
#fact #Orbelín #Pineda #Monterreys #fourth #signing
