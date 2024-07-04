💣 DOMINO EFFECT BETWEEN STRIPES AND THE MACHINE!#CentralFOX | Orbelín Pineda returns from Europe and is already tied up with Monterrey 🤠

💙 This is why Luis Romo’s operation to Cruz Azul is being accelerated

✍️ Info of @sergiotrevino9 https://t.co/UcmeXdrIYG

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 4, 2024