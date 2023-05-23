Ever since she learned as a teenager that she could not be a mother because she was born without a functional uterus, Tamara Franco, a 34-year-old girl from Alcantarilla, has cried “a lot.” But the tears of sorrow turned into joy on March 10 when she gave birth at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona to Jesús, the first baby to be born in Spain as a result of a womb donation, in this case from her sister Bárbara. This is a medical milestone that places the Clínic on a select list: only ten hospitals around the world perform this technique.

The uterine transplant was performed at the Barcelona public hospital two and a half years ago under the supervision of doctors Francisco Carmona, head of the Gynecology Service, and Antonio Alcaraz, head of the Urology and Kidney Transplant Service. Yesterday, after the discharge received by mother and son, the Clinic announced the entire process in which a hundred specialists have been involved and which has ended with the happiest of endings.

Tamara is the first Spanish uterus transplant recipient to give birth to a healthy baby. There is another woman, a Canary Islander named Mayra, who also underwent this intervention in the same center in the middle of last year, but she has not yet been a mother. Both Tamara and Mayra suffer from Rokitansky syndrome, a congenital disorder of the female reproductive system that affects one in 5,000 women worldwide. These patients are born without a uterus and without fallopian tubes (they cannot get pregnant), they have ovaries and sexual desire, but they do not have their period.

Jesus, who came into the world seven months pregnant, has fulfilled the dream of Tamara, who had previously undergone various assisted reproduction processes. “It has been very hard, but at the same time very beautiful,” says the emotional mother in a video-report sent by the Clinic in which she presents her son together with her husband, Jesús (both residents of Alcantarilla), and the team hospital doctor. The baby was born by caesarean section, weighed 1,125 kilos and has been hospitalized for 74 days, 43 of them in the Neonatology ICU. “I have always wanted to be a mother. I was one of those who asked the Kings for a cart with a doll », recalls Tamara, who at the age of 15 knew that she could not get pregnant, so when she gave birth and they taught her son, she could not believe it. . “I’ve been chasing him for so long, that seeing my child was fulfilling a dream,” says the woman.

Tamara and her partner walk with Jesus.







A news on TV in 2014



Tamara learned on television that a woman without a uterus had given birth in Sweden in 2014. Searching the internet, she found out that the Clínic de Barcelona was preparing to perform a uterus transplant and sent an email to Dr. Carmona telling him about her situation.

The next day she already got the first answer and a whole journey of tests began for her and her sister -who is younger and is already a mother-, who ended up donating her womb. On October 5, 2020, the transplant was performed. The surgery lasted 20 hours and was successful. Tamara became the first woman in Spain to undergo a uterus transplant. She and she now she is the first to give birth after that intervention.

Two months after that operation, Tamara had her period for the first time, although it took six months to carry out the embryo transfer. She soon became pregnant, but she miscarried in the eighth week of pregnancy. “I got discouraged, but that also gave me a lot of strength to keep going,” she confesses.

After recovering from the abortion, she was infected with covid, so she had to wait a few more months before making another attempt with new embryos. Finally, in this new fertilization she became pregnant.

“We are used to curing tumors, but this is one more step because we are creating life,” says Dr. Alcaraz

Tamara’s pregnancy was followed by a multidisciplinary team of gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine from the Clínic. The process was complicated by endothelial dysfunction, so the medical team decided to schedule a conventional cesarean section at week 30 of gestation. This was done without any complications and Jesús, seven months old, was born weighing 1,125 grams.

«During the pregnancy I had a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety in case something went wrong, that’s why when I saw Jesus I was like, my God, is this mine? It was a dream!” exclaims Tamara. And her husband, who is named after the baby, clinches: “You see that little creature the fruit of such great love and you cannot believe it.” Doctor Francisco Carmona, in charge of taking Jesus and placing him in the arms of his mother, will never forget that moment. “I have lived through this entire process with a lot of responsibility, a lot of joy, a lot of anguish and a lot of enthusiasm.” His colleague, Dr. Antonio Alcaraz, cannot sum it up better: “We are used to curing tumors or improving the quality of life of patients, but this is one more step because in this case we are creating life.”