The Colombian gymnast Angel Barajas won the silver medal in the bar final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and gave her the first Olympic medal in gymnastics and the first podium in Colombia in these games.

According to the criteria of

The gold went to the Japanese Shinnosuke OkaWith 14,533 points, Barajas won silver with 14,533 and the bronze was shared by the Chinese Boheng Zhang and the Taiwanese Chia-Hung Tang with 13,966.

PARIS, 05/08/2024.- Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas performs his routine in the men’s high bar final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Bercy Arena, this Monday, in Paris. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE/Miguel Gutierrez Share

Angel Barajas’ jubilation in Paris

After winning the silver medal, the Colombian spoke to the media waiting for him in the press area and expressed his delight at what he had achieved in Paris.

“Thank you very much for the support from afar, you can feel that love and affection. Thank you for being there for me at all times, I really appreciate that support,” she said.

“I want to thank God. I did everything humanly possible, it was His will that I win this medal. It is a dream come true and I feel very happy because at my young age I think I have achieved a lot. I just enjoyed what I love to do the most and that is where the results came,” she added.

Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas receives the silver medal in the men’s high bar final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Bercy Arena, on Monday, in Paris. Photo:EFE/Miguel Gutierrez Share

Angel He explained that there was a mistake that could have deprived him of the gold: “I didn’t think that I needed to do one more element and that would have raised my score. I was happy because I knew that I had practically the scheme ready and I was a little bit hasty in getting out, it was my mistake, but the silver one was possible, which for me is gold.”

He also thanked his family and especially his mother: “I want to thank my family, my mother who made a sacrifice to come and it is a dream that I fulfilled. I must thank all of Colombia, all of Norte de Santander.”

The Olympic gymnast recalled all the sacrifices he had to make in this Olympic cycle and noted that the result is very satisfying. “Every sacrifice will be worth it later. Sooner or later, this will pay off on its own, being away from home for three months and sacrificing so many things that are really worth it right now.”

Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas poses with the silver medal after the men’s high bar final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Bercy Arena, on Monday, in Paris. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE Share

Finally, he spoke of the joy of his coach, who exploded with joy for that silver medal. Professor Jairo has been like my father, I have been with him since I was very young. I have a great appreciation for him. We had to do the complete routine, I did it, but not as predicted, although we knew that if we did it completely the result would happen, in that sense we are happy.

Angel Barajas’ numbers in the final



Angel Barajas’ statistics in the gymnastics final Photo:TIME Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS