OfMartina Lippl shut down

There is mud and rubble everywhere, roads are impassable. 50 people had to be evacuated. Storms caused enormous damage in two communities in the province of Brescia in Italy.

Barone – The civil defense in Italy had a severe weather warning for Thursday night Lombardythe Piedmont, Venetothe Trentino and South-Tirol issued. Heavy rains fell in the Valcamonica valley in the province of Brescia.

“From a water bomb,” reports the Italian news agency Ansa. The torrents burst their banks and flooded the area between the towns Niardo and Braone. A real mudslide hit the two municipalities, the Brescia administrative district announced on Thursday. The SS42 state road and the railway line had to be closed at night.

Trees, boulders and mud – storms in Italy cause catastrophic flooding. © Screenshot Facebook/Questura di Brescia

Storm in Italy: “It’s a disaster here”

“At midnight, after an hour of intense rain, we heard a big noise, it sounded like an earthquake: it was the flooded creek. Now it’s a disaster here,” reports Carlo Sacristani, Mayor of Niardo. According to the authorities, 50 people had to be evacuated for safety reasons. It smelled of gas. Three people were injured and taken to hospitals. However, her condition is not serious.

Everywhere mud and debris after storms in Italy: Dozens of cars, like the Fiat here, were simply washed away. © Screenshot Facebook/Questura di Brescia

Masses of water and debris rolled through the two villages. Dozens of cars lie in the rubble. In some houses, the mud reaches up to the first floor and higher. Doors were ripped out and used as walkways across the mud to get the elderly and children to safety, reports said www.giornaledibrescia.it. The clean-up work is underway. Firefighters check and secure the two locations. The state road is now open to traffic again.

🔴 #Brescia, #painttempo nei comuni di Niardo e Braone, esondato torrente Re. Evacuata la popolazione, allestiti 2 centri di raccolta, 50 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro. Situation generale in miglioramento [#28luglio 5:30] — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) July 28, 2022

Weather chaos in Italy – Enormous hailstones

There have also been violent storms in other parts of northern Italy in the past few days. The Milan daily newspaper Corriere della Sera showed photos of thick hailstones from the province of Cuneo in Piedmont. The Italian fire brigade was in constant use due to a violent hailstorm in Lombardy. According to their own statements, the fire brigades responded to fallen trees, flooding and roof damage. Some of the hail was enormous, as can be seen in photos on Twitter.

The reason for the violent storms in Italy is according to the website il.meteo.it the inflow of colder air mixing with the hot air on site. The weather portal also warns of large hail and even tornado danger on Thursday. Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto would be particularly affected this time. The Italian civil defense has also issued a weather warning: yellow alert, the lowest of the three alert levels (yellow, orange and red). However, that can change during the day.

The north of Italy is suffering from a drought. The Po – Italy’s largest river – has low water. But the short, violent storms cannot make up for the lack of rain. “If the rains are not well distributed in space and time, they help little or nothing,” he said Corriere the coordinator of the Italian Society of Environmental Geology, Massimiliano Fazzini.

La grandinata di ieri notte ha distrutto auto, lucernari, finestre e alberi.

Questa mattina si contano i danni e si lavora per la messa in sicurezza.

È la seconda volta in un mese e mezzo che nella zona capita un disastro simile. pic.twitter.com/nKiBZQdXJr — Laura (@laura_lavespa) July 27, 2022

Storms and forest fires in Italy

Forest and bush fires are causing problems in Italy. 200 people had to be evacuated on Thursday night. A fire has broken out again in San Michele del Carso north of Trieste. According to the Italian fire brigade, the flames approached 500 meters from the houses. There was another fire front. 36 firefighters were deployed with ten vehicles. Two Canadair firefighting aircraft from the National Corps Air Fleet provided aerial support at dawn. Forest fires are also raging in Germany. In Brandenburg and in the Saxon Switzerland National Park, the situation is still critical. (ml)