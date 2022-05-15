After the joy of the third pregnancy, terrible news has arrived: Britney Spears and her partner have lost the baby

Britney Spears lost her baby, the unfortunate news was made known by the singer herself via Instagram and her partner Sam Asghari.

Through a post, the star expressed her opinion ache and asked his huge number of fans to respect his privacy. Below, his heartbreaking words:

It is with deep sadness that we must announce that we have lost our baby in early pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Maybe we should have waited to announce until more time had passed, however we were overly excited to share that wonderful news.

Continues:

Our mutual love gives us strength. We will continue to try to enlarge our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for your privacy in this difficult time.

The children of Britney Spears, now two teenagers aged 15 and 16

Britney Spears had spread the news of the third pregnancy just a few weeks ago. News that had brought joy to her life, after the difficult years she found herself facing.

She was ready, along with Sam Asghari to welcome their first child together and the third child for the singer. Britney Spears, in fact, is already the mother of two children, now both teenagers, born from a previous relationship. They are called Sean Preston And Hayden James Federline.

The star has always shown love for her children on her social profiles, but the relationship in recent times has also been hampered by legal problems.

Until recently, the singer could only see the two boys under the control of the authorities. They don’t appear often in their mom’s public life, because both teenagers have chosen to live their lives away from the spotlight. Choice that was accepted by both Britney Spears and her father Kevin Federline.