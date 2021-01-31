“This debt is historic for Barça, the club is on the verge of bankruptcy. But you cannot let a club like this die”, sigh Bruno Alemany, journalist for the Spanish radio Cadena Ser, and he affirms it, the debt of FC Barcelona is historic.

It’s definitely a bad year for the iconic club. Behind Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid in the standings, first and second respectively, but above all crushed by serious financial problems, a consequence of the health and economic crisis.

Earlier this week, FC Barcelona presented its economic report: 100 million euros of loss due to the pandemic and a total debt of more than one billion euros. Not necessarily a good omen, according to Bruno Alemany: “Sf the club doesn’t sell players and tries to stay competitive, the next few years are going to be very complicated. ”

Barça must elect a new president on March 7. Three candidates are in the running. Thierry Teixidor is one of the 100,000 “socios” called to vote. For this supporter, the situation is clear. No more stars and titles, the club will have to eat its black bread for a few years: “The first of the things that will have to be done is to downsize the workforce, especially the payroll. “

Like all clubs, there are times that are a little less good or not good at all. It is a milestone to pass and we are attacking it at the moment. Thierry Teixidor, “socios” of FC Barcelona

One of the challenges of the election remains the future of Lionel Messi, at the end of his contract with the Catalan club. The Argentine star can now engage wherever she wants. But Joan Laporta, president of the club’s boom years between 2003 and 2010 and favorites in the polls, thinks he can keep the six-fold golden ball: “I insist, it is up to the club to be able to make a good proposal to Leo Messi so that he looks at it and accepts it. But that requires electing a president as soon as possible to settle these questions. situations deteriorate and the more time passes, the more difficult it will be each time to come up with a convincing proposition. “

Laporta’s main opponent, businessman Victor Font, also hopes to keep Messi. On the other hand, lawyer Toni Freixa, third and last candidate, favors cleaning up Barça’s accounts. The campaign will come to an end on March 5, 2021.