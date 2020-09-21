In order to facilitate access to tests for priority people, the Île-de-France ARS is opening new Covid-19 screening centers. Report in the 4th arrondissement in Paris.

Seven new Covid-19 screening centers opened on Monday, September 21 in Île-de-France. They will be 20 by the end of the month with the goal of achieving at least 500 tests per day per center. The goal is to unclog laboratories and above all to test priority people more quickly.

>> INFOGRAPHICS. Covid-19: when to take a PCR test … and when is it better to abstain?

In the 4th arrondissement of Paris, behind the Hôtel de Ville, one of these centers opened Monday morning. Gates have been installed on the sidewalk to organize the queue which goes from around thirty people to zero depending on the hours. Eve came with her coughing son, Rémi. The test was completed in 15 minutes. “It’s pretty fast, rejoices Eve. We tried to make an appointment in all the other labs and there aren’t any before October 14… So it was a bit miraculous to find it here and without waiting in line. “

This is the objective of these centers: to reduce delays for screening by giving priority to people who have symptoms or who are contacts. Like Mattéo, this student has sought in vain in recent days to be tested in the laboratory: “It was a monstrous waiting time and above all I did not find a way to prove that I was a priority for making an appointment.” A lack of places that questions Mattéo about the public who go to the laboratories.

It’s everyone’s freedom [de se faire tester] but maybe people didn’t need it or just made an appointment as a precaution.Mattéo, student

On the other hand, the delays to recover the results remain long: 7 days, we told patients Monday morning. But the ARS assures it, the promise to return them within 24 hours will be kept in the coming days.

Covid-19: listen to Noémie Bonnin’s report in a new testing center in Paris