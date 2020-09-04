After having been removed from their establishment for several months because of the coronavirus, students find themselves in this new school year without assignment, for lack of space. A difficult situation for families.

“We haven’t even received an email telling us that he’s not affected yet, nothing. If we don’t call, we don’t have any information.” Valérie and her son are shocked today. The family moved to Paris during the summer. The first steps were taken in February, then in July, Valérie registered Jalil, who entered second, on the dedicated platform. In mid-August, she was notified that the file was complete, except that Monday, the day before the start of the school year, Valérie had no news. She literally harasses the rectorate so that finally, we answer her … That they have no assignment. “We fall a little out of the closet, reacts the mother. We make people repeat it, because we are not sure that we have understood correctly. Jalil is 15 years old, school is compulsory, at no time was there any question for us that there was this kind of problem. “

Valérie does not know who to contact. A situation “unbelievable”, she breathes. Far from being satisfied with these few additional days of vacation, this expectation is also very badly experienced by Jalil. “It’s a big slap in the head, the shock, we try to find solutions … Then in the end, we are powerless, so we do nothing, the adolescent resigns himself. I arrive in an unfamiliar city, I don’t know anyone so for me school was the time to meet people, then in the end no. It’s a lot of angst. “

Ghislaine Morvan Dubois, vice-president of the FCPE parents’ federation, supports many families who find themselves in the same situation. More than 500 children have no assignment within the Paris Academy, according to the federation’s accounts, but the other Ile-de-France academies are also concerned. According to her, some young people take anxiolytics to try to calm this stress. “They need a class, and from that moment on, the state must give the Paris Academy the means to be able to open classes so that all students can go to school., she explains. [Il faut] that they are not treated as numbers but as people who are currently under stress, in pain and feeling rejected by the school system. “

For its part, the rectorate recognizes a more acute problem this year, linked to the health crisis, but also to Brexit. However, he assures us that everything will return to order in the coming days.