Three perfect sets by the Roman who passes 6-4 6-2 6-2

Federica Cocchi

And at least we’re sure that today there won’t be a zero under victories. The two Mattei, Berrettini and Arnaldi go through, albeit in different ways. The Roman author of an excellent game against the insidious left-handed Ugo Humbert won 6-4 6-2 6-2. The Sanremo rider benefited from the injury retirement of Jason Kubler, Australian number 87 in the world. Arnaldi reaches the main draw of a Grand Slam for the second time after the exploits of Roland Garros and awaits the winner of the match between the strong Frenchman Arthur Fils and the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

BERRETTINI There is — If Matteo jr is still in the growth phase and therefore without great pressure, Matteo senior had a lot to take off. The season complicated by injuries had been enhanced by an almost unexpected return to Wimbledon, the beloved Grand Slam, where he had gone as far as the second week. An injection of confidence that boded well for the American hard court, where the Roman however still appeared a little behind especially in Cincinnati, with the defeat against his friend Felix Auger Aliassime, a player in great difficulty this year and already out of the tournament. But on the eve of New York, Matteo said he was confident: "I'm fine, the best thing is that I'm not thinking about my body – he told SuperTennis -. It's something I've been looking for for a long time, I feel good and it's the most important thing. Obviously this is not enough. In my opinion the tennis level is there, but what is needed is to play matches. In the past I have come to this tournament with more confidence, having played more matches. I certainly know what I am about capable, I will face the tournament one game at a time, one point at a time, with great desire but without goals too far away" .

THE MATCH — An attitude that worked given the clear result, 6-4 6-2 6-2. Concentrated, attentive, proactive and good in defence, assisted by a shiny hammer, Matteo seemed quicker than usual, a sign that the physical work is paying off. The match was basically one-sided: opening break in the first set maintained until the end. The defense of the advantage in the eighth game was also excellent when Santopadre's pupil ended up under 0-40 and without losing heart he saved the batting round for 5-3. Second set dominated with two breaks ahead and third set went smoothly also thanks to the collapse of the Frenchman's serve, in great difficulty: a first break in the 5th game to go up 3-2 and another in the 7th for 5-2 which sends him to serve for the match. He closes at the second match point and on Thursday he will face Rinderknech who overtook Diego Schwartzman. "It was a very tricky match – analyzed Berrettini -, also because we know each other very well with Humbert, then he's left-footed and I still have a few matches behind me. I'm very happy".