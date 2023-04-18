Arkane announced that its cooperative shooter redfall will be locked to 30fps on Xbox upon release earlier this week, sparking a lot of conversation. Although a performance mode of 60fps “at a later date”, his absence at launch has led some people to reverse their decision to play redfall when i get out

But is 30fps for current generation console games a deal breaker? To quote Wes, “nobody expects Starfield will run to 60fpsbut that probably won’t stop many of us from playing it when it (hopefully) arrives in September.

Harsh words from Wes, but true. I’m sorry Todd. The most recent (and probably extreme) example of a similar situation that comes to mind is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The performance looked bad in the trailers, which was confirmed by the previews. Despite aiming for 30fpsthe switches it struggled to hit that frame rate consistently, not to mention the myriad of bugs present in the game.

But despite the performance issues, that there were clear signs before launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they were still very popular. 10 million people bought a copy of purple in its first three days. Even though they knew the performance was bad, the players knew it would be a fun game. Current generation console games locked to 30fps they are a problem that has been brewing for some time.

Last year, Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem were locked to 30fps, to name a couple of examples. Following their release, Digital Foundry’s Richard wrote a full breakdown of those games’ performance and explained why the return of console gaming to the market is inevitable. 30fps.

The current generation of consoles (except the switchesto some extent) is certainly capable of delivering stable performance at 60fpsbut we are seeing more and more games aimed at 30fps in console. Then they are 30fps a reason not to buy a video game? You guys tell us. I personally think it depends on whether the game’s appeal is visually focused. But Nintendo has shown on several occasions that sometimes not even the resolution has to stop us from enjoying a great game.

