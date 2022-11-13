Start with the fireworks in Interlagos. The hands of Formula 1 seem to have returned to a year ago, with a close fight between Mercedes and Red Bull on the one hand, between Ferrari and McLaren on the other. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in fact they collided in turn-2 on the seventh lap of the San Paolo Grand Prix: after the Safety Car, sent to the track due to the accident between Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo, the Dutchman tried the maneuver outside to then have the internal trajectory of the next curve.

Just like last year, neither of them lifted their foot, and contact was inevitable. Hamilton went wide on the escape route, Verstappen had the worst with the front wing breaking. Back in the pits, the Dutchman restarted from 17th position and then received five seconds penalty on the race time. The seven-time world champion suffered some slight damage to the fund but the team reassured him of the goodness of his race pace.