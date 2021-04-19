Today, thanks to social networks and messaging platforms, there are thousands of viral videos circulating on the internet. But almost two decades ago, there was one that meant a before and after (see video above). It was the first that ruined the life of the protagonist. And now he turns 18.

On November 2, 2002, a Canadian boy named Ghyslain Raza he recorded himself performing a Star Wars-inspired fighting choreography at his institute. In the center, he forgot the tape where he had recorded it and two colleagues took it.

On April 14, 2003 it was published on the file download platform Kazaa.

On November 2, 2002, a Canadian boy named Ghyslain Raza recorded himself performing a Star Wars-inspired fighting choreography (Video Capture).

As collected Gizmodo, the April 22, 2003, a video game developer named Bryan Dube posted a version of the video on his blog, in which he substituted a lightsaber for the stick.

WAS SEEN 900 MILLION TIMES

On April 29 of that year, blogger Andy Baio shared the file on waxy.org with the title Star wars kid, and that was when the video began to run like wildfire, both the original and different versions of it. It is believed that the video was viewed 900 million times.

The video was viewed 900 million times and Ghyslain Raza’s life changed. Ghyslain in 2002 and today.

But Ghyslain Raza was not at all satisfied with his fame. The young man received all kinds of teasing and jokes, especially because of his overweight. Regretful, Andy Baio organized a collection to give Raza an iPod and an Amazon gift card. But it was not enough.

“As nice as it is to have an iPod, I would have preferred that the video, which I did not intend for anyone to see, had remained private,” Raza told The New York Times.

“PEOPLE LAUGHED AT ME”



“People laughed at me. And it wasn’t funny at all, “he said. The boy’s parents filed a lawsuit for bullying. $ 250,000 against the families of his schoolmates, alleging that their son had suffered emotional and psychological damage.

Things have changed since then. Race is now a lawyer and is president of Patrimoine Trois-Rivières, a society dedicated to the conservation of his hometown, Trois-Rivières, in the Canadian region of Québec.

Raza is now a lawyer and is president of Patrimoine Trois-Rivières, a society dedicated to the conservation of his hometown, Trois-Rivières, in the Canadian region of Québec (Twitter).

Remember that time like this: “A very dark period. No matter how hard I tried to ignore the people who they told me to commit suicide, I couldn’t help feeling worthless, like my life wasn’t worth it. “

The young man had to drop out of high school and ended up in a psychiatric hospital. In time, he got over it. “You will survive. You will overcome it. And you are not alone. You are surrounded by people who love you,” he says now as advice to young people who suffer bullying.

The vanguard.

Look also



GML