The Guardia Civil arrested a 26-year-old Moroccan man in Itrabo, suspected of breaking into the village oil mill and stealing tools and machinery.

The police investigation, Operation Almazar, put the value of the stolen property at 6,300 euros, which they managed to track down in a scrapyard.

It wasn’t too hard to track down the stolen goods because it is machinery very specific to an oil mill. First, they scanned the Internet checking webpages dealing with 2nd-hand, sales and purchases, then having ruled this possibility out, they decided to check scrapyards in the province.

The Guardia Civil found that the suspect, who has no previous convictions, tried several scrapyards, both in the metropolitan area, as well as on the Costa Tropical before finally selling the booty to a scrapyard in Motril and another one in Padul.

The police managed to recover three heavy-duty, electric motors, an electric pump and a gear train (for reducing motor speed) all of which has been returned to its owner.

The police operation is not concluded as further arrests have not been ruled out.

(News: Itrabo, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)