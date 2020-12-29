The most important document for a employed person while filing an income tax return is Form-16, without which it seems impossible to fill the ITR. This shows what your gross salary is. In the midst of the Corona crisis, if your job has gone or the company has consolidated its business, due to which you do not get Form-16, then there is no need to push. We are telling you how you can easily file your return without it.

Calculate all your income

Calculate all the income in the period of the financial year you are going to file. If you are employed, then collect all the pay slips of the year, because your pay slip contains the necessary details related to salary. With this, calculate the rent of the house, interest on deposits in the bank, etc. If you have changed jobs in the middle, then fill the pay slip details of both the companies. While calculating salary, keep in mind that the salary you get is deducted from your PF TDS, Profession Tax.

Calculate TDS

For calculation of TDS on your salary, see Form 26AS, which contains information about TDS on your salary. Make sure that your salary slip is as much as your tax and the same as seen in Form-26AS. If the figures are not uniform, help can be taken from the old company once, to find out why different taxes are appearing in salary and in Form-26AS.

Claim tax exemption and deduction

Reduce all the allowances you get from salary. In addition, claim tax exemption on investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C. Claim tax exemption on health insurance under section 80D. Apart from this, anyone who has invested or spent, who can get tax exemption, claim all that.

What to do in the end

After doing all this, taxable income will come in front of you. You calculate the tax on this and fill it. If you have already paid more tax then it will come back after filling ITR. The calculation of how much tax to be paid will automatically start appearing in the ITR form. Keep in mind that after filling ITR, do e-verification. After fulfilling all these conditions, you can file income tax without Form-16.

