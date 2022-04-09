Guasave, Sinaloa.- The director of the Public Highway announced that they have a considerable reduction in the first frame of the city of Guasave, regarding the presence of itinerant trade it refers, since they have been able to decrease by 27 percent.

Rita Gandarilla Lerma mentioned that a big difference is not seen because they had plenty of stalls in the city, which is why they are working on carrying out socioeconomic studies and removing structures.

Ultimatum

He detailed that when withdrawing them they give them a period of time to finish selling the products with which they already have, but they are asked not to acquire more.

He stated that they are also notifying formal commerce, since they have invaded the sidewalks.

He indicated that he is working on clear bus stopssince they have a lot of people going up and down, and they want to avoid accidents.

“We are giving them the opportunity to continue with their activity, we are only relocating them, since we are looking for the best way to order without affecting the permit holder of public roads, and seeking the reorganization of the city,” he clarified.

The official stated that in the first square of the city they currently have 565 positions.

He explained that with this decrease in street vendors, there is 33 percent of local commerce on sidewalks, but 63 percent of formal businesses also have their merchandise on that infrastructure.

He stressed that this is why they are in a campaign inviting established businesses to free up spaces in those areas.

Difficulties

Gandarilla Lerma expressed that they have had many difficulties when requesting the business to release spaces.

“They refuse to leave the sidewalk free, to keep their space clean, to let the municipality organize itself, they refuse to do all of that,” he lamented.

He asserted that the formal business tries to justify itself by paying rent and paying taxes, but the sidewalk belongs to the municipality, and that is why they are being asked to release them.

He explained that if they continue to fail to comply with the rules and refuse the requests, they will proceed to act in accordance with the law.