Yesterday, the activities of the second edition of the “Ithraa” employment fair, organized by the Emirates Financial Institute, the leading institute in the region in education in the financial and banking sector, kicked off yesterday. It will continue until tomorrow at the institute’s headquarters in Dubai Academic City, with the participation of more than 40 entities, among the most prominent and important banks, insurance, exchange and financing companies, and offers more than 400 specialized jobs in the financial sector for holders of secondary and higher degrees, recent graduates and experienced citizens.

The exhibition is part of the Ithraa initiative to localize the financial sector, which aims to provide 5,000 jobs by 2026. This initiative aims to enhance employment opportunities for citizens and achieve higher rates of localization in the financial sector. It is part of government efforts aimed at improving job opportunities and enabling citizens to participate effectively in the national economy.

Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates – Strategy, Financial Infrastructure and Digital Transformation, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Financial Institute, said that in implementation of the vision of the leadership of the UAE government for the next 50 years, which emphasized the importance of human capital, as the main engine for growth, the Ithraa employment fair comes in its second edition to achieve one of the Institute’s strategic goals (2023-2026), which includes training, development, localization, and smart management of human resources.

He added, “As the Emirates Financial Institute is the executing agency of the (Ithraa) initiative, which aims to provide 5,000 jobs for citizens in the financial sector by 2026, it will play a vital role in creating 3,500 jobs to reach a 45% localization rate in the banking sector, and 1,500 jobs to reach a 30% localization rate in the insurance sector, in addition to gradually increasing the rate of localization in the exchange and financing companies sector to 30%.”

Noura Al Balushi, Acting Director of the Emirates Financial Institute, expressed her thanks to the strategic partners of the institute from the sectors of banking, insurance, exchange and finance companies for their participation and support for the “Ithraa” exhibition, and their cooperation to achieve the success of this national initiative that works to help young Emiratis, recent graduates, and those with expertise to find job opportunities available in the labor market and to achieve sustainable development in the financial and banking sector in the country.

In its first edition, held last May, the “Ithraa” job fair attracted more than 50 of the most prominent banks, insurance, exchange and financial technology companies in the region, and the number of visitors reached 3,184. Of them, 1,792 were at the exhibition’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and 1,392 were at its headquarters in Dubai, and 1,683 of them were recorded in evaluation and job interviews with participating banks and insurance companies.