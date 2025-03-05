The ITG Technology Center participated in The first European flight of an unmanned aerotaxi in a real urban environment. This operation, which took place last week in Benidorm’s airspace, is a milestone in the development of the U-space or called drone air traffic management.

In the air demonstration, coordinated by the Polytechnic University of Valencia, an unmanned aerotaxi were created simultaneously The Ehang company With the ability to transport two people, along with 11 drones that simulated various operations, from transport and delivery of goods, to surveillance and rescue work.

To guarantee the safe integration of all drones in airspace, ITG, only participating Galician entity In its condition as Technological Center, it contributed its Daliah technological platform. ITG This air demonstration, pioneer in Europe, is part of the European demonstrator U-ElCome, in which 51 partners from three countries participate, Spain, France and Italyall coordinated by Eurocontrol.

The objective of this consortium is to integrate and validate the first U-SPAC services (drone air traffic management) in Europe, and for this they are being carried out Several large -scale demonstrationsin real flight conditions, in Spain, France and Italy. The Galician is the only technological center of Galicia present in this consortium formed by companies, public managers and technology centers.

From the ITG they explain that they have one of the most active roles by participating in Your double U-Space service provider status and demonstrator center with specific infrastructure to test commercial and pre-commercial solutions. In Spain there are already cities and regions on the way to being the first U-Space zones.

A Coruña and Ferrol at the head

In fact, in other regions such as Valencian Community, Zaragoza, Madrid, Seville, Fuerteventura, Jaén, Cataluñao NavarraThey are working to generate an ecosystem conducive to their development. In the case of Galician, A Coruña and Ferrol are in the head thanks to the impulse of ITG in this area.

Both cities will have the ITG technology that will allow Automated non -manned air vehicle traffic (UAS) in 2026which means that on that date the Galician cities will be ready for the deployment in their airspace of hundreds of drones that will give commercial services safely and coordinated with each other and with other aircraft.

Throughout 2024, real flight tests connected to Daliah were carried out in Galicia, which had the participation of Ineco, the Galician axcence of Emergence or the Aeromedia and Aerocámaras companies, among others. The tests were done so much In the outer port of A Coruña As in Galaxy-Lab, the AI ​​infrastructure for ITG drones in the Cida Das Tic de A Coruña.I

ITG is a supplier of U-Space Services (USSP) through its Daliah platform, one of the few full mature today in Europe for drone air traffic management. In March 2024, the Bluenest company chose it for the first flight of an unmanned aerotaxi in South Americain Costa Rica, with the objective of monitoring in real time for the integration and management of the aerotaxi in the airspace.