Red Itevemur is already a benchmark in the Region of Murcia with 5 ITV stations within a total of 72 centers spread over eleven autonomous communities. With the intention of moving forward, the company has implemented a total digitization plan to pass the technical inspection of the vehicle in a faster, more comfortable and easier way.

It was not long ago when the company itself released the news of its new ITV Digital service, pioneering this initiative nationwide. «It is a service at the click of a button that eliminates all the administrative and document management processes with the user: the customer pays ‘online’, goes directly to the signposted door of the warehouse, performs the inspection and receives his invoice and report through of e-mail. A new fast and dynamic service designed to turn the ITV experience completely upside down », they explain from the entity.

Likewise, the company launched a few months ago the change of image of its ITV stations, an improvement whose objective is to create a pleasant and close space. For now, the ITV stations of Antigua Morata (Cartagena) and Mariano Rojas (Espinardo) already dress the new façade with the company’s bright and corporate colors, the characteristic blue and red that differentiate them so much. «With this decision to change image and brand, at Red Itevemur we want to transmit freshness and connect with our customers, without neglecting the importance of passing the ITV for the environment and road safety, giving users the opportunity to be fully comfortable within our facilities “, they have clarified.

The ‘online’ system allows the client to avoid all administrative and document management processes



New presence



Likewise, the company has launched a few days ago its new website itvenmurcia.com, which joins the digital ecosystem of the company in the Region together with the Itevelesa ‘app’, a decision that supports the improvement of digital operability and seeks the democratization of the use of technologies and reach more users with a unique environment in the community that facilitates the reservation of appointments and the online payment of ITV in its 5 stations: ITV Alhama de Murcia; ITV Molina de Segura; ITV Antigua Morata (Cartagena); ITV Mariano Rojas (Espinardo) and the ITV of Jumilla.

Along with this, there is also the bombing of its client area: a space in which Red Itevemur offers endless benefits and advantages; In addition to being able to manage the vehicles and access the invoice and inspection report digitally at any time.