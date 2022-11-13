Items | These certain same objects can be found in many Finnish homes – The researcher tells what it reveals about us

Do you remember the design hits of different decades, such as the Block lamp, Alessi’s citrus sweater or the Kalevala plate? Nowadays, an interior item can become a trend because it looks good in an Instagram photo.
Kaisa Hahto HS
2:00 am | Updated 7:37 am
Alessin a strong citrus punch.
Harri Koskinen a sleek Block lamp. Eero Aarnion colorful Puppy stool.
These are all designer items that have been extremely popular in their time.
All of them are still being sold. At the moment, however, they do not appear in the parade places of homes presented in interior design magazines or on social media.
