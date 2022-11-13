Items | These certain same objects can be found in many Finnish homes – The researcher tells what it reveals about us

The Block lamp (top left), the armchair from the Experiment series, the Lokki lamp, the Krouvi beer glass, the citrus jumper from Alessi, the Stockholm rug from Ikea, the Unikko pattern and the Fatboy chair have been design favorites of different times. The popularity of themed dishes is steady.

Do you remember the design hits of different decades, such as the Block lamp, Alessi’s citrus sweater or the Kalevala plate? Nowadays, an interior item can become a trend because it looks good in an Instagram photo.

Alessin a strong citrus punch.

Harri Koskinen a sleek Block lamp. Eero Aarnion colorful Puppy stool.

These are all designer items that have been extremely popular in their time.

All of them are still being sold. At the moment, however, they do not appear in the parade places of homes presented in interior design magazines or on social media.