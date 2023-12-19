When you try cross the border to the United States, The main recommendation is to have all the necessary documentation on hand so that the process is simple and without major problems. But in addition to this, it is important that foreigners know What are the rules regarding prohibited items that could prevent your passage?including some clothing items.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its acronym in English) is in charge of enforcing the laws that indicate what the objects with which entry into North American territory is not permitted because they are considered unsafe. In detail, the agency explains that products that would harm the health of the community, public health, workers, children, animal and plant life, or those that have the potential to cause harm, despite appearing harmless, they will be analyzed and, if necessary, removed so that they do not enter the country.

There are several agencies in charge of establishing guidelines regarding the bans, including the Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Fish and Wildlife Service. According to the guidelines of these and 40 other government agencies, there are objects that, strange as it may seem, cannot enter the United States territory or at least must be declared or reviewed by agents including some types of textiles and clothing.

According to the guidelines, although there is no limit regarding the quantity of fabrics and garments that people can bring into the United States, In all cases these must be for personal use or as a gift only, otherwise it will be necessary to pay taxes on the items. It was also explained that in the case of packages sent by mail, there are limitations regarding the quantity.

It all depends on the material and origin

It is important that people who intend to carry a large amount of clothes to the United States They are well informed about the regulations because since January 1, 2005, quotas were eliminated for all countries that are part of the World Trade Organization. However, in some cases, such as Vietnam, fees do have to be paid for commercial shipments and an additional document called a visa may be required to accompany the shipment.

You have to know the rules for entering garments into the US. See also Alcaraz beats Shapovalov and reaches the round of 16 in Paris

Another example with specific rules is China where authorities could impose limits on certain items of clothing which they call safeguards. In that case it is best to contact an import specialist or the authorities at the port where the clothing plans to arrive to determine which items are subject to quotas and which are considered safeguards.

The CBP explains that documentation may also be required for textiles from other countries such as African ones, so a visa must be processed for the commercial invoice and, where appropriate, obtain tax-free treatment, based on many of the free trade agreements that the United States maintains with foreign governments. However, it is important to know the conditions because Requirements vary by country and type of textile.

In either case, CBP's invitation is to contact the immigration authorities to know the conditions under which certain items can enter the territory, otherwise you could be subject to a fine and have the objects confiscated.