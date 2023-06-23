“Items“, the new film of pixarpremiered last week in the United States and was quite a failure: only managed to raise at the box office around 29.6 million dollars. This became his second worst opening after “Lightyear”. Additionally, on the Rotten Tomatoes website, it received a low score of 6.5/10. Now, the production reaches theaters in PeruHowever, it is not expected to raise or equal the collection amount of the North American country.

Next, we provide you with information about which platform to watch the film on and what its ONLINE release date would be.

Watch the trailer for “Elements”

What day does “Elementos” premiere in Peru?

While “Elementos” was released on June 16, 2023 in the United States and on June 15 in Argentina and Uruguay, for the rest of the Latin American countries, the film is scheduled for Thursday, June 22.

When will it be possible to SEE “Elementos” in STREAMING?

Pixar has not yet announced the release date of the movie “Elements” via streaming, but it is expected that it will be after a month of its release in theaters, as usual. This will also depend on how long it stays on the billboard.

Where will “Elementos” premiere via ONLINE?

Until now, the official platform to release the movie “Elements” is Disney Plus, although it is not yet available in that space. However, we can also find it on unauthorized pages, so we recommend caution.

#quotItemsquot #full #movie #Latin #Spanish #ONLINE #PREMIERE #Pixar #movie