Taking a dig at BJP leader Imrati Devi, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that he has not insulted anyone. He said that he had forgotten the name. The Congress leader said that Shivraj Singh Chauhan is looking for an excuse, while Kamal Nath does not insult anyone.

Kamal Nath said in an election meeting, “I had said something, it was not an insult, did not think, I did not remember the name, I cannot remember the name, I should say something … on our stage like today Item number 1 was Rajnarayan Singh, item number two was Ajay Singh ji, item number 1, item number 2, item number 3 is the name of someone in this list. So today Shivraj Singh is looking for an excuse. Sat down in hunger that I had insulted someone. Kamal Nath does not insult anyone, I open your poll with the truth. ”

#WATCH I said something, it wasn’t to insult anyone … I just didn’t remember the (person’s) name … this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult The Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath does not insult anyone, he’ll only expose you with truth: Kamal Nath https://t.co/YSbqd8PHGH pic.twitter.com/rqzVWuqYTl – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Kamal Nath further said, “You have nothing to say, so you say something, you say Kamal Nath drinks Coca-Cola, hey man I drink Coca-Cola, if farmers stop drinking Coca-Cola Will suicide stop or will youth get employment? This is the condition of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What did Kamal Nath say yesterday?

Kamal Nath, who came to campaign for Congress candidate Surendra Rajesh in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, told BJP candidate Imrati Devi an item. Kamal Nath said, “Suresh Rajesh ji is our candidate, simple in nature. They will do it, they are not like her, what is her name…. (People shout – Imrati Devi), should I take her name, you recognize her more than me. You should have warned me already, what is this item … what is this item (laughs).