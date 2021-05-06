D.he Bremen-Blumenthal District Court has exonerated two RTL journalists. According to a report on the RTL program “Punkt 12” about pedophiles, strangers beat up a man in Bremen-Nord, whom they believed to be an alleged perpetrator, in June 2018. At times his life was in danger. Now the district court refused to open main proceedings against a reporter and a freelancer from RTL.

After the attack, the station was criticized for allegedly promoting vigilante justice. RTL pointed out that the victim was never the subject of the contribution. The spokesman for the Bremen public prosecutor’s office, Frank Passade, also stated that the victim of the attack had “no pedophile connection” and that he was not the person who – pixelated – was shown in the television report.

The district court wrote that the RTL employees were “not attributable to the brutal actions of the lynch mob against a person who was not shown in the television report”. The attack is of high criminal law relevance. “However, this must not lead to the responsibility for this act being shifted from the deliberately acting ‘lynch mob’ participants to the journalists, for whom it is questionable whether they have actually committed a criminally relevant duty of care”; so the court according to a statement from RTL.

Supervisory commission objects to RTL contribution

As a result of the reporting, the Commission for Authorization and Supervision (ZAK) complained in September 2018 that RTL had violated journalistic principles with the contribution. Specifically, they cited Section 10, Paragraph 1, Sentence 1 of the RStV in conjunction with Item 8 of the Press Code, protection of personality. The reason is the inadequate pixelation of the supposedly pedophile.

In June 2018, the midday journal only made the upper body, but not pants, shoes or stature of the filmed person unrecognizable. The ZAK also complained that the front door of a house was shown and only the doorbell bar had been pixelated. Residents could assign the building. “As a result of the inadequate pixelation, the filmed man was recognized by people from his immediate and extended environment,” said the commission.