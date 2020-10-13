Smartphone maker company Itel has launched three new smart TV series in India. The company has brought Series I, Series A and Series C smart TVs. The screen size of the new Smart TV ranges from 32 inches to 55 inches and its price starts from Rs 8999 and goes up to Rs 34,999. The cheapest of these three is the Smart TV A-series. In this, the same model A3210IE Soundbar LED TV was launched, which is priced at Rs 8,999.Similarly, the same model 32-inch C3210IE HD Internet TV has also been launched under the C-series, priced at Rs 9,499. Now let’s talk about I-series. Two 4K Ultra HD TVs I4310IE and I5514IE have been brought under this series, priced at Rs 24,499 and Rs 34,499 respectively. Apart from this, a 43-inch Full HD TV I4314IE and a 32-inch HD TV I32101IE are included, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

I-Series Feature

Talking about the features, the most itel I5514IE HD Smart TV has 1.5 GB of RAM, 8 GB storage and 64-bit 1.0 Ghz quad core A53 processor. It works on Smart OS 9.0. For a great audio experience, it has Dolby Audio support and 20 watt speakers. It offers pre-installed apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

It has a dual app store so that customers can download both premium and low-cost apps. Three other models get frameless premium design, bezel-less display and sleek look. It has 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage and it works on Smart OS 9.0.

Features of C-series and A-series

The C-series smart TV has a 60Hz display, which has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. 20 Watt speakers are provided for audio. It offers a total of 8 pre-loaded apps for Movies, Music and Kids. At the same time, talking about the A-series, it has an ultra-bright display and 16 W audio output.