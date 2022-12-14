The Facamp Economic Trend Index (ITE-Facamp) dropped by 0.4% at the margin in October, in the seasonally adjusted series, after contracting by 0.6% in September. The result led the quarterly moving average of the indicator to a drop of 0.6%, compared to a reduction of 0.3% in the period up to the previous month.

Compared to October 2021, the ITE-Facamp increased by 1.1%, cooling down compared to the interannual performance of the index in September (1.5%). The indicator accumulates growth of 0.8% in 12 months, also below the result registered in the previous month (0.9%).

In a report, researchers from Facamp’s Center for Conjuncture Studies (NEC) claim that ITE’s behavior suggests a slowdown in the economy, in line with other activity indicators, after the fiscal stimuli granted in the first half of the year.

“The expansion of the income mass boosted by emergency aid and other benefits contained in the Kamikaze PEC, the resumption of some jobs, the typical expenses of election years and the decompression of inflation no longer seem enough to guarantee satisfactory growth in an economy that accumulates structural problems for many years”, say the researchers.

According to Facamp, ITE had a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.84 with the Central Bank Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br). In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the correlation was 0.79 in the third quarter.

Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) publishes the indicator between the 10th and 15th of each month.