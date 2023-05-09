Itch.io has released a mega bundle comprising of over 200 games, as part of its efforts to support Turkey and Syria following February’s devastating earthquake in the region.

This bundle is available now, and can be scooped up for as little as $10 (the platform says the bundle is valued at over $750, so quite the deal).

Titles in this bundle include puzzle game A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, roguelike stealth furniture eating simulator Not the Robots and eco-adventure Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (pictured above), to name but a few. Here’s the link to the whole lot.

All proceeds made through this bundle’s sales will be donated to Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF, White Helmetsand ahbap. This offer ends in a little under two weeks, from the time of writing.

“We kept the minimum low, but we highly urge you to pay above the minimum if you can afford to do so,” itch.io wrote on the bundle.

“Together, as a gaming community, we can make a difference in the lives of those impacted by this tragedy.”