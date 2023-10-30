Itch.io has released a new game bundle to raise money in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and occupied Palestine.

All money raised through the Games for Gaza bundle will go to Medical Aid For Palestinians.

The bundle was launched on 26th October, but has already passed its $200k goal. In fact, its initial $10k goal was smashed in a matter of hours.

The bundle is available for $10 until 9th ​​November and includes a tonne of indie games, TTRPGs, soundtracks, interactive novels and more.

“MAP’s vision is a future where all Palestinians can access an effective, sustainable and locally-led system of healthcare, and the full realization of their rights to health and dignity,” reads the organization’s website.

“Through our programs in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and Lebanon, we work with trusted and experienced local partners to achieve this vision. Our programs, designed and delivered by Palestinians, provide access to essential health services and build local knowledge and skills to address Palestinian health problems. In times of humanitarian emergency, we are ready to respond rapidly with aid and assistance.

“MAP is also committed to bearing witness to the injustices caused by occupation, displacement and conflict. We speak out in the UK and internationally, and ensure Palestinian voices are heard at the highest levels, to press for the political and social barriers to Palestinian health and dignity to be addressed.”

My one request for folks supporting this bundle, either monetarily or by boosting it, is that you also find other ways to act up for Palestine. Call your representatives and urge them to call for an end to the occupation. Learn about Palestine. Support Palestinian organizers. — Esther (@dungeonminister) October 27, 2023

Itch.io is known for its charity bundles, previously raising money for Ukraine, racial justice, and the LGBT+ community among others.