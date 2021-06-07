Itch.io is hosting a $ 5 bundle of games designed to raise money for Palestine aid.

More than $ 393k has been raised of a $ 500k funding target, with the bundle on sale for five more hours. 42,000 people have contributed so far, and you can pay more – or less – if you so choose.

All profit goes to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides food and emergency health protection to those in the region. You can read more about the UNRWA’s work here.

The bundle contains hundreds of games, and notably includes Liyla and the Shadows of War, a game about a young girl who lives in the war-torn Gaza, previously showcased at IndieCade.

Devolver’s bitesize Minit and colorful Pikuniku, plus the wonderful Mini Metro are also included.

For more information on the current conflict and other charities you can donate to, Eurogamer has a list of initiatives here, which includes the UNRWA and more.