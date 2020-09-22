Ladakh: The escalation from China on LAC in eastern Ladakh continues unabated. The 14-hour-long talks in Moldo between military commanders and diplomats of both countries on Monday were also inconclusive. In such a situation, it is very important that Indian soldiers continue to ‘Dominate’ the line of actuarial control. If not done, ambush Chinese soldiers can infiltrate anywhere. How the ITBP jawans are doing the surveillance of the border on the LAC, ABP News team also came out with them on patrolling to tell the country and the world. Read, this exclusive report of ABP News from the forward area of ​​LAC.

The main battle at this time on the Line of Actual Control, along eastern Ladakh, is to ‘Dominate’ the high mountains. Did it on the hills. Because in eastern Ladakh, the 826 km long LAC goes from a height of 14 thousand feet to 18 thousand feet. Starting from Karakoram Pass ie Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) Patrolling Point (PP) number one (1) to Depsang Plain, Galvan Valley, Hot Spring, Gogra, Finger Area to Kailash Range and Demchok i.e. PP number 65 Passes only through high mountains. The width of this LAC extends from a few meters to several hundred meters. In such a situation, it is very important for India that this entire LAC be done in its own right. Because it is the nature of China that wherever a ‘gap’ appeared, immediately infiltrate there and take possession.

This is the reason that the Indo Tibetan Border Police, ie ITBP personnel, are patrolling the entire LAC day and night. This patrolling ranges from short range patrolling to long range and reiki-patrolling. Long range patrols range from two-three days to a week and sometimes ten-ten days. During this time, the jawans carry their tents and food items along with them and patrol the LAC for many kilometers every day. Even in the night, they rest in tents on the high hills of LAC and go out on patrolling the next day.

Short range patrolling is an everyday part of ITBP personnel. In the early hours, the soldiers leave for patrolling the LAC with their weapons, water bottles and wireless. They climb mountains for about four to five hours to ensure that Chinese soldiers have not infiltrated somewhere. In one such short range patrolling, the team of ABP News also went with him and saw how Indian soldiers are taking care of their border and protecting it.

In this way, Reiki-Patrolling of ITBP goes under the leadership of a company commander in those areas where there is the highest risk of infiltration. The company commander sees far from his binocular, that is, there is no intrusion. Because there is no mobile phone and communication in these areas far and wide, the platoon carries a wireless system along with it. So that the company headquarters can be contacted if needed. If Chinese soldiers fall in front during patrolling, they are told to go back through the banner drill. If the banners are not believed through drill, they are ‘engaged’, they are forcefully pushed back.

Let us tell you here that in times of peace, the ITBP remains at the forefront of the 3488 kilometer long LAC adjacent to China. Posts of ITBP i.e. posts are at the forefront. But the LAC adjacent to China is disputed, so the army also remains stationed in these areas and joint patrolling with ITBP. During the dispute, the army takes over the front, as for the last four months, the 826-km LAC, which is running from East Ladakh, is running on the Line of Actual Control. But due to the long LAC, the ITBP has also been given the responsibility to fill the ‘gap’ so that the Chinese army does not succeed in infiltration in any way.

Recently India had found 13 such gaps on the LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh from where the Chinese army could infiltrate. But the army has filled those gaps with the help of ITBP. This is the reason why the Chinese army has become dizzy and is constantly trying to infiltrate.

The ITBP was established in 1962 at the time of China’s war, and the main charter is to guard the China border. Because two-thirds of the border (LAC) adjacent to China is super high altitude i.e. 14 thousand to 18 thousand feet, therefore rock-climbing and trekking are an important part of training to all snowmen. This training takes place in Auli and Mussoorie of Uttarakhand. Because there is snow on every side at such a height and ITBP personnel are stationed there, that is why the soldiers of ITBP have also been given the name of ‘Himvir’.