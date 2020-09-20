The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued a notification for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) for the CISF and NDRF BN. Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview to be held on 24 and 25 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-in-interview date: 24 and 25 September 2020

Educational Qualifications

The candidate should possess a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and Part 2 of the Third Schedule. Those possessing the educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions laid down in sub-section 3 of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

How to apply

Interested candidates with necessary documents on 24 and 25 September 2020, Directorate General, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs / Government Ministry, Sector-1, West Block-1, Ground Floor, R.K. Puram, New Delhi – Can appear for a walk-in-interview to be held in 110066.

Read the notification before applying