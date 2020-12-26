Highlights: ITBP is alert in Arunachal Pradesh in view of the incidents in East Ladakh

Tawang sector is very sensitive, ITBP jawans are on high alert here

Indian Army vehicles are now able to go to the last point of LAC

Commandant of 55th battalion of ITBP said- no one can surprise us here

Tawang

Indian soldiers who have chewed the Chinese army in East Ladakh are strong. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed in the sensitive Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh say their preparations are complete. They have a keen eye on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China will not be able to do any tricks in this sector. The ANI team has visited the forward areas. Commandant IB Jha, commander of ITBP’s 55th Battalion at a location here said, “When such incidents (China encroach into East Ladakh) we have to be on high alert mode so that no untoward incident happens and no surprise.” Don’t. “

‘Seated ready to show bravery’

Jha said, “We assure the country that no kind of heat is allowed to come on the motherland. The funniest thing is that the ITBP jawans (in East Ladakh) fought fiercely there. My young men are , They have the feeling that they got a chance, sir, we did not get it. Preparation is our level that if there is an opportunity, people will be ready to show their bravery out of the bravery they have shown there. Has happened.”

The ITBP has played a key role in the ongoing border dispute with China. Its personnel are present at LAC from East Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. In several skirmishes near Pangong Lake, ITBP personnel have encountered Chinese soldiers several times. Despite a low number of face-to-face battles, they prevented Chinese troops from advancing. According to Commandant Jha, the bravery shown by ITBP jawans in April-May has greatly inspired the personnel deployed in the Arunachal sector.

India is preparing to surround China at its home

Army vehicles can go to the last point

The ANI team went close to zero point from where the Chinese roads were easily viewable. Talking about the patrolling of ITBP jawans, Commandant Jha said that the infrastructure development that has taken place in the last few years, now Indian soldiers can reach very close to zero point in Tawang sector. He said, “Whether it is about clothes or infrastructure, a lot of work has been done in recent times. As you can see our cars can go to the last point, it helps to respond without delay.” “

Tawang sector is one of the most sensitive sectors of LAC. In the war of 1962, Chinese soldiers entered deep inside here. Now a full corps of Indian Army is stationed here to give a befitting reply to any nefarious act of China. Almost all the formations of Tezpur based Gajraj core are spread in this sector. Coordination between ITBP and Army is also excellent.