Itaúsa announced on Monday (13) the sale of 7.8 million shares of XP Inc, or 1.39% stake, for R$ 1.2 billion. The holding commanded by Alfredo Setubal still holds 13.67% of the total capital and 4.30% of the voting capital of XP. The operation should increase Itaúsa’s net income by R$900 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The holding company informed that the sale follows the “strategic decision to diversify its portfolio into non-financial assets, as well as the continuous search for the best allocation of its capital”. The company, which controls Itaú Unibanco, also informed that it will pay additional interest on equity of R$ 0.13 per share until April 29 and that it will make stock bonuses at the rate of five new shares for every 100 shares held up to 20 from December. The market did not receive the news well and XP shares traded on Nasdaq retreated 7.16% on Tuesday (14), going to US$ 28.93.

RETAIL

Lojas Renner reinforces thrift store Transfers

Lojas Renner is expanding the operations of the online thrift store Repass, which sells used clothes, shoes and accessories, in order to extend the life cycle of these items. Renner will install its own physical points for the collection and distribution of products that will be traded by users. The first kiosk opened in August at the Boulevard Shopping of the Aliansce Sonae group, in Belo Horizonte. The next one will be in São Paulo. The project was developed in partnership with the administrator, which has 29 malls in Brazil.

LOCATION

Cade approves purchase of Unidas by Localiza

Cade approved with severe restrictions the purchase of Unidas by Localiza. Localiza will have to sell 50,000 vehicles and several stores, and transfer the Unidas brand to a new competitor. Localiza will also eliminate the non-competition clause with Vanguard, the former controller of Locamérica, which was absorbed by Unidas in 2018. While the sale does not take place, the two companies continue to operate separately. The process of joining the two companies started in September 2020 and has dragged on at Cade since then.

ENERGY

São Martinho raises R$1.2 billion

The São Martinho bioenergy company will raise up to R$1.2 billion through “green” tax-exempt debentures. The resources will be used for investments, maintenance and to finance the planting of sugarcane. The company announced on Monday (13) the revaluation of its properties, whose value rose 56.2% compared to the previous evaluation, carried out in 2014. The company has 54,600 hectares of its own land, valued at R$ 4 .82 billion, totaling R$ 88.1 thousand per hectare.

HIGHLIGHTS ON THE TRADING

Santander to invest $6 billion in Latin America

Santander will invest US$ 6 billion in technology in Latin America until 2024, said the world president of the group, Ana Botín, on Wednesday (15). According to the executive, the bank has 80 million customers in the region, 52.6% of the 152 million in total, and Latin American countries, especially Brazil, have become fundamental for the group’s results. Botín is optimistic about the prospects, despite recent crises. “Analysts’ negative view is ‘fake news’, as countries in the region have managed, in recent decades, to increase the number of people belonging to the middle class,” he said. At DINHEIRO, the executive stated that she recommends long-term investments in Brazil, as Brazilian companies have low prices.