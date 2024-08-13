Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 21:42

Itaúsa ended the second quarter of this year with recurring net income of R$3.635 billion, a growth of 22.4% compared to the same period last year. According to the company, the growth in the result of its largest investment, Itaú Unibanco, and the financial result of the holding company helped boost the number.

Itaú’s profit rose 16% in one year, to R$3.668 billion, due to the expansion of margins and the fall in the bank’s credit costs. Among its investments, CCR also increased its contribution to the holding company’s results: the profit recognized by Itaúsa was R$43 million, 102% higher.

In other investments, the results sent to Itaúsa fell. The biggest drop was at Aegea, a sanitation company, with a 53% drop to R$9 million. The drop came from financial expenses, resulting from the company’s higher debt. This factor was partially offset by the higher net profit of Águas do Rio.

Itaúsa’s recurring result does not include gains from the company’s stake in XP. The holding company eliminated the position in December of last year, after a two-year process of reducing its position. Today, Itaúsa’s only investment in the financial sector is in Itaú, in which the company is part of the controlling block.

Itaúsa closed the second half of the year with total assets of R$92.277 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period last year. Net equity rose 8.7%, to R$83.551 billion, and the recurring return on equity (ROE) was 17.7%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points in one year.

In June, Itaúsa’s net debt was R$833 million, a reduction of 70.1% compared to a year earlier. According to the company, the average debt term was six years, and the average cost was CDI + 1.98% per year.

With the issuance of debentures made in July, worth R$1.3 billion, and the use of the resources for the prepayment of the 3rd issuance, the average cost of debt will fall to CDI + 1.54% per year, according to the company.

Another change in Itaúsa’s debt profile concerns the principal amortization schedule, which now includes four years without amortizations, and a reduction in payments scheduled for 2029 and 2030.