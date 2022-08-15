





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Itaúsa, the holding company that owns Itaú Unibanco and business partner in sanitation, infrastructure concessions, gas and construction materials, announced on Monday that it had recurring net income of 3 billion reais in the second quarter, up 5.5% against a year earlier.

The advance mainly reflected the increase in Itaú Unibanco’s profit, in which Itaúsa has a 37% share.

In net terms, the holding company’s profit fell 12.5%, to 3.076 billion reais, since in the same stage of 2021, there had been a non-recurring positive effect from the revaluation of the tax credit arising from the increase in the social contribution rate on profit (CSLL) of Itaú.

Itaúsa warned that around 300 million reais of the proceeds from the sale of 1.26% of XP’s capital, for 665 million, will be posted on the balance sheet for the third quarter.

In addition to Itaú, Itaúsa still owns 11.57% of XP, 29.57% of the footwear manufacturer Alpargatas, 37.86% of the producer of wooden panels, bathroom fixtures and fittings and Dexco cellulose, 12.88% of the company of basic sanitation Aegea, 48.93% of the gas distributor Copa and 8.5% of NTS, the natural gas carrier.

(By Aluisio Alves)








