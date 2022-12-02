SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Holding company Itaúsa said on Friday that its board of directors approved an optional early redemption of debentures that will require a disbursement of approximately 1.9 billion reais.

The company said in a material fact that on December 9 it will redeem simple debentures of the second issue and the second series of the fifth issue, which matured, respectively, in 2024 and 2025.

Itaúsa stated that the redemption is part of its strategic deleveraging decision, adding that funds raised from recent sales of XP shares will be used in the operation.

(By Andre Romani)