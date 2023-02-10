Itaú Unibanco reported managerial net income of BRL 7.668 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 7.1% compared to the same period of 2021. The managerial recurring return on equity (ROEA) was 19.3% , a reduction of 0.9 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The expense with provisions for doubtful credits jumped 45.1% to R$ 9.9 billion. The financial institution stated that it recognized the impact of the Americanas case on its balance sheet. “There was reinforcement in the allowance for loan losses to cover 100% of the exposure, generating an impact of

R$ 719 million in profit”, said the company. Net profit was 7.5% below expectations, but the figure tends to be accepted by the market. According to UBS BB analysts, excluding the Americanas event, the ROEA would have been 21%. “The company also estimates that results may grow 16% in 2023”, stated Thiago Batista and Olavo Arthuzo, who signed the report. UBS BB has a target price of BRL 35 for ITUB4, up 42.56% compared to the close of Tuesday (7).