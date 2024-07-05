Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 21:35

Itaú Unibanco has unified six apps it had for different individual customers into a single app, one of its main projects for 2024. In an offensive in the dispute between traditional and digital banks to have the best app on cell phones, which is already the main means of financial transactions in Brazil, the largest private bank in Latin America promises to “hyper-personalize” the customer experience and create new services and products that are difficult for competitors to copy.

Itaú will migrate 15 million customers without a checking account, as shown by Estadão/Broadcastspread across six apps for individuals. The migration will be completed by the end of 2025. The bank had a specific card app, one from Hipercard, one from iti (Itaú’s digital bank) and two from Credicard. They did not communicate with each other. Now, it will have a super app with 100% of customers having access to 100% of services and products.

“We want all customers to have access to the new era of experience, regardless of their relationship status,” said João Araújo, Director of Business, Platforms and Digital Experiences at Itaú Unibanco, in an interview with the press. Since the second quarter, Itaú has been testing a migration pilot with 15,000 customers.

“In this first phase, in 2024, a significant base of cards will be migrated. We also hope to start migrating the iti customer base this year,” said Araújo.

With this offensive, in an area where digital banks have been gaining ground, Itaú expects current customers to use more of the bank’s products and also hopes to attract new ones. “Engagement multiplies more than three times,” said the director of Cards, Accounts and Payments at Itaú Unibanco, Rubens Fogli, in a conversation with the press.

“We believe that, in addition to placing us at a different level, all the structures that have been created give us a very solid competitive advantage that we believe will be difficult to copy,” said Itaú’s Director of Digital Channels and Beyond Banking, Estevão Lazanha. “We want to set a new standard.”

To differentiate itself, Itaú promises a series of new features and functionalities in the app, starting this month. It will be possible to pay in advance installments made on credit cards for interest-free purchases at stores, with a discount of 9.5% per year. It will also be possible to pay in installments at any time for purchases made in stores in cash, with an interest charge. Customers will also be able to transfer credits between cards, releasing more value for one when withdrawing from another.

The bank will also have its own “little boxes”, a model that Nubank adopted in its app, but that Itaú does not have that name. The bank wants to encourage customers to save and has brought features that were in iti to the superapp, some of which have been remodeled. “You saved R$75 at a restaurant last month. How about saving it towards a goal?”, the app’s message shows customers.

Itaú promises to “hyper-personalize the customer experience” in a way never before seen in the bank, and in Brazil, says Lazanha. It will consider factors such as the customer’s profile, what type of product or service they use most and how often they use the app. “It will be a different app for each person.”

The use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) makes the app a financial advisor, according to bank executives. The app sends messages to customers to avoid late payments, facilitates access to the best credit, generates personalized conversations and aims to offer products that are consistent with that person’s needs. “You have a bill that is due today, pay it now and avoid interest charges,” shows a message from the app to the customer.

The bank has been working for a year and a half to develop the superapp. For corporate clients, the bank will also have separate apps, in addition to maintaining ion, its investment app.