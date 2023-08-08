Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 6:53 am Share

Itaú Unibanco recorded managerial net income of BRL 8.742 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to the balance sheet released on Monday night, the 7th. The result corresponded to an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period of 2022 Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the increase was 3.6%. Still on balance, the consolidated gain in the first half reached R$ 17.177 billion, an increase of 14.2% in one year.

Itaú numbers indicate profit growth in a scenario of greater control of default indicators than its main competitors in the private market. The profit of Bradesco and Santander retreated 35.8% and 43.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of this year.

Largest bank in Latin America, Itaú has clients with higher average incomes, which reduced the impact of high interest rates on asset quality. This effect reappeared in the balance released yesterday.

Faced with this effect, the bank has released new loans at a faster pace than peers. In the second quarter, Itaú’s credit portfolio grew 6.2% compared to the same period last year, to R$ 1.151 trillion, driven by operations with individuals. Delinquency over 90 days rose 0.3 percentage points in the same period, to 3.0%.

Itaú Unibanco’s expenses with the so-called provision for bad debts were R$9.609 billion in the quarter, up 23% in one year, while credit recovery was R$993 million, 38.6% more in one year . With the provisions made in the quarter, the total balance for this type of item reached R$57.334 billion, an increase of 11.6% in one year.

Revenues from services and fees totaled BRL 10.363 billion in the second quarter, down 1.3% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and up 0.2% compared to the first three months of this year. According to the bank, the lower earnings with current account weighed on the result in the annual comparison.

Consolidated

With the result announced yesterday by Itaú, the three largest private banks in the country accumulated a profit of BRL 15.569 billion in the second quarter of the year, which meant a drop of 17.2% compared to the same period of 2022. first half, the gain of Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco and Santander Brasil fell 4.9%, to R$ 30.374 billion, according to data compiled by the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

While the financial market evaluates that the drop in interest rates should bring relief to default rates ahead, the balance sheets of the three banks showed that the path is still long. There was stabilization in some segments, but institutions still had to “pay the bill” for credit concessions carried out until last year. In the quarter, the entry of overdue credits in the three banks totaled R$ 30.1 billion, a volume 17.1% higher than in the same period last year.

