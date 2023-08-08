Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 18:39 Share

Itaú Unibanco recorded managerial net income of BRL 8.742 billion in the second quarter of 2023, according to the balance sheet released this Monday, the 7th. The result is 13.9% higher than that observed in the same period of 2022, and in relation to first quarter of this year, represents a growth of 3.6%.

In the first half of this year, the bank had a managerial result of R$ 17.177 billion, an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period last year.

In the last year, Itaú’s numbers grew in the face of a more controlled delinquency than in private competitors Bradesco and Santander Brasil. Latin America’s largest bank has clients with higher average incomes, which has reduced the impact of rising interest rates on asset quality. This effect reappeared in the balance released today.

Faced with this effect, the bank has originated credit at a faster pace than peers. In the second quarter, the bank’s credit portfolio grew 6.2% compared to the same period last year, to R$ 1.151 trillion, driven by operations for individuals. Delinquency over 90 days rose 0.3 percentage points in the same period, to 3.0%.

The bank’s president, Milton Maluhy, says that the result reflects the bank’s consistency and transformation, and stated that Itaú is optimistic about the second half. “We started the second half of the year optimistic about the prospects for the future, resulting from the consolidation of the monetary and fiscal agenda, which should promote a more robust recovery of economic activity in the country”, he says, in a note.

“The sequential and gradual increase in our profitability, the stabilization

of delay indices and the continuous improvement of our efficiency index

were the highlights of our second quarter, consolidating the delivery of very solid and consistent results for Itaú Unibanco in this first half of the year”, said the CFO, Alexsandro Broedel.

The bank’s margin with customers, which accounts for gains generated by credit operations, rose 13.4% in one year, to R$ 24.927 billion, a figure 5.3% higher than in the first quarter. In treasury, or market margin, the result was R$ 1.070 billion, up 64.6% in one year and 65.9% in one quarter.

Itaú ended the second quarter of the year with R$2.585 trillion in total assets, still according to the balance sheet, up 12.7% in one year and 1.5% in one quarter. The bank is the largest in Latin America in terms of assets.

The institution’s shareholders’ equity was BRL 169.199 billion in June, a number 12.3% higher than a year earlier, and 2.6% higher than that observed in December 2022. The return on shareholders’ equity (ROE, in the acronym in English) from Itaú was 20.9%, up 0.1 percentage point in a year, and 0.2 point in a quarter.