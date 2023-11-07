Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 21:52

Itaú Unibanco recorded R$10.694 billion in revenue from services and fees in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 2.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022, and 3.2% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

According to the bank, the growth in relation to the immediately previous quarter came mainly from the cards segment, in which Itaú is the leader and which has the greatest weight in the composition of revenues that do not come from interest.

In cards, revenue rose 7% in one year, and 4% in the quarterly comparison, to R$4.211 billion. R$3.021 billion came from issuer activities, an increase of 2.9% in one year, and another R$1.189 billion came from the Network, an increase of 18.9% in the annual comparison.

With current account packages and services, the bank had revenues of R$1.634 billion, a drop of 8.9% in one year, and 2.3% in one quarter. According to Itaú, the strategy has been to provide exemptions and reduce tariffs for customers, which explains the annual reduction.

In resource management, which includes fund management, Itaú had revenue of R$ 1.463 billion, growth of 3.8% in a year which, according to the institution, comes mainly from the growth in the balance and the greater amount of working days.

In investment banking, represented by the financial advisory line, revenues were R$1.007 billion. The number is 20.9% higher than the same period last year, and 22.8% higher than the previous quarter. Itaú states that there was a growth in volume, both in mergers and acquisitions and in fixed income issues, which explains the jump.