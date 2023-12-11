Paula Cristina – Editor 3i Paula Cristina – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paula-cristina-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:21

By Paula Cristina

Itaú started allowing its customers to trade cryptocurrencies through the ion investment platform. The largest private bank in the country is the first of the most traditional to enter the world of buying and selling digital currencies such as bitcoin. Other large financial institutions, however not so oldlike the Nubank and the BTG Pactual, already offer this type of product to their customers. For now, Itaú customers will only be able to trade bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies via the bank's platform. The two are the first and second with the highest market value in the world.

R$15.6 trillion It was the credit balance expanded to the non-financial sector in October, an increase of 0.9%, totaling 147.3% of GDP, according to the Central Bank. The main factors behind this increase were debt securities (+1.3%) and external debt (+0.6%). In 12 months, expanded credit grew 7.7%, driven by debt securities (+9.8%).

US$1.3 trillion There is a need for investment in Brazil to achieve the ecological transition in the next ten years, according to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. According to Haddad, studies indicate that ecological transformation could generate 7.5 million to 10 million jobs in all sectors.

“We, economists, make a lot of mistakes. The best way to ruin your name is to ask for advice from an economist.”

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, on speculation surrounding the country's growth, after the GDP surprised positively

+16.7% It was the increase in fertilizer deliveries in Brazil in September, to 4.89 million tons, according to the National Association for Fertilizer Diffusion (Anda). In total for the year, there were 33.5 million tons, an increase of 11.3% over the previous year.

-89.13% It was the drop in the central government's need for investment in the third quarter, compared to a year earlier, to R$9.4 billion, according to IBGE. Last year the need was R$86.5 billion, showing an improvement in sustainability

Union's finances.