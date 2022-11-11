High is 19.2% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021; expenses with defaulters rose 49.8% in 1 year

O Itaú Unibanco announced this Thursday (Nov. reported gains of R$7.679 billion, and 19.2% higher than the same period in 2021. Here’s the intact of the balance sheet (12.7 MB).

The result corresponded to the estimates made by market analysts consulted by Refinitiv, who expected a profit of R$ 8.11 billion in the quarter. In the 9 months of 2022, Itaú profited BRL 23.1 billion.

The expanded portfolio grew 15.5% compared to 2021, reaching R$1.111 trillion.

The average delinquency rate due to delay over 90 days consumed 2.8% of Itaú’s loan portfolio, up 0.2 percentage point compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the bank, the increase was driven by a debt “mainly in credit card, personal credit and vehicle finance portfolios”🇧🇷

As a result, the expense with PDD (Provisions for Doubtful Accounts) was R$ 8.275 billion, an increase of 49.8% in 1 year.

The managerial financial margin with clients in the quarter reached R$23.4 billion, 6.4% above the last quarter and 33% compared to 2021.

Revenues from services and insurance accounted for R$12.25 billion, down 0.2% from the 2nd quarter, but 5.9% higher than in 2021.

Administrative expenses (non-recurring interest) reached R$ 13.9 billion, an increase of 8.7% compared to the previous year.

According to Itaú, the costs were concentrated in “expenses for third-party services, facilities and materials, marketing campaigns published in the media and depreciation and amortization”.