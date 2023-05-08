The bank Itau recorded recurring net income of BRL 8.4 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023 – an increase of 14.6% compared to the same period last year, when it obtained gains of BRL 7.4 billion.

The result also exceeds by 10% the profit obtained in the 4th quarter of 2022, of R$ 7.7 billion. Here’s the full of the presentation (688 KB).

The performance achieved is in line with what was expected by the market. “The positive effect of portfolio growth, associated with the gradual change in the mix towards credits with better spreads [diferença entre a taxa que os bancos pagam para captar dinheiro e os juros cobrados dos clientes]led to a 20.0% growth in the financial margin with customers“, says Itaú.

The bank adds that the result was also due to the repricing of the “own working capital and greater margin of liabilities, related to the increase in interest rates”.

Itaú’s credit portfolio reached BRL 1.15 trillion in the 1st quarter of this year, a growth of 1% compared to the 4th quarter of 2022. The bank says it faces a scenario “challenger”.