O Itau recorded managerial net income of BRL 8.7 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023 – an increase of 3.6% compared to the 1st quarter of this year, when it was BRL 8.4 billion. Compared to the same period of 2022, the advance was 13.9%, when it reached BRL 7.6 billion. Here’s the full (12 MB) of Itaú’s financial report released this Tuesday (7.Aug.2023).

The credit portfolio closed at R$ 1.2 trillion in the 1st semester. It rose 6.2% compared to the same period of 2022. There was progress in all segments in Brazil: individuals (9.1%), micro, small and medium (4.5%) and 5.3% (large companies).

Revenues from services and insurance increased by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter compared to the same period last year. The financial institution credits this to 3 factors: 1) card billing growth; two) higher income from consortium management and 3) advancement of prizes won.

