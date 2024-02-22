From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/22/2024 – 15:08

Itaú Unibanco, sponsor of cinemas located in São Paulo, Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, is negotiating the exit from the partnership of the cultural spaces that bear its name, such as Espaço Itaú de Cinema.

+Itaú 'hands over' the creation of a new commercial for the bank's 100th anniversary campaign to singer Madonna

The bank plans to sell its stake in the spaces managed by businessman Adhemar Oliveira. The Oliveira chain has divested itself of several street cinemas in recent years due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the box office.

The Paraná cinema company Cinesystem appears as the main candidate to acquire the banners with the departure of Itaú.

In a note sent to the report, Itaú states that the entity is in negotiations to transfer the Espaço Itaú de Cinema theaters to a large exhibition chain and will communicate any news about this process as soon as there is an outcome.

“At this moment, nothing changes in the management of the rooms or in their use by their patrons. The bank reinforces its commitment to promoting access to education and culture, through a series of initiatives related to the Brazilian audiovisual sector – such as the free streaming platform, Itaú Cultural Play, and support through incentive laws, in addition to partnerships with producers and directors from all over the country”, he states, in a note.

Still according to Itaú, it is also worth highlighting that the bank is one of the largest private social investors in Brazil, not only with initiatives supported directly by the institution, but also through the Itaú Foundation for Education and Culture, of which it is the sponsor. .