SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Itaú Unibanco released this morning recurring net income for the first quarter, up 14.6% over the same period last year, to 8.435 billion reais.

The result was in line with market expectations, of 8.42 billion reais for the period, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

The post Itaú has a recurring profit of R$8.43 billion in the 1st quarter appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Itaú #recurring #profit #R8.43 #billion #1st #quarter #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO